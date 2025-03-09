Miguel Aloysius Sports Academy splits back-to-back games in CYBL battle

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite a grueling schedule, the Miguel Aloysius Sports Academy basketball team managed to split their back-to-back games in a three-game stretch over the weekend in the ongoing Cebu Youth Basketball League (CYBL) Chairman’s Cup 2025.

The games took place on Saturday, March 8, at the Cebu Sports Hub in Mandaue City.

The Miguel Aloysius squad opened their Saturday campaign with a heartbreaking 69-71 loss to the previously winless Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles. However, they bounced back in their second game, securing a hard-fought 68-65 victory over San Roque Bogo, improving their record to 3-1 in Group B.

In their win over San Roque Bogo, Vance Andrey Pepito led the charge with a game-high 18 points, along with six rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Carl Jeff Mabano contributed 14 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and an assist.

On the opposing side, Reginald Garrett finished with 14 points, while Jian Li Bontes and Dexter Paul Bercero added 11 points each. Gian Casas recorded a double-double with 10 points and 17 rebounds. Despite their valiant effort, San Roque Bogo fell short, dropping to a 1-2 (win-loss) record in the Group B standings.

The Miguel Aloysius team will return to action on Sunday, March 9, for their third game of the weekend, facing the top-ranked and undefeated USPF V-Drink (3-0) at 8 a.m.

Meanwhile, in Group A, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers continued their dominant run, securing their fourth straight win with an emphatic 96-54 victory over Simpol Basketball.

Four UV players finished in double figures, led by Laurence Saz with 16 points. Andriel Rhoye Padilla and Carl Cortes each scored 15 points, while reigning Cesafi U15 Finals MVP Vandolf Franky Urdaneta delivered a double-double performance with 12 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

Despite being undermanned, Simpol Basketball saw Lance Paner and Cliff Andri Luna each contribute 11 points.

In another Group A matchup, Atty. Dico’s squad overwhelmed Springdale Dynamic Power, 111-83, thanks to a 30-point explosion from Carl James Abella.

He also recorded eight rebounds, six assists, four steals, and a block. Four of his teammates joined him in double figures:

Rain Manayon (18 points)

John Clyde Undag (17 points)

Vince Kert Ibarita (15 points)

James Maloloy-on (12 points)

Kenz Reboldad scored 24 points for Springdale Dynamic Power, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a third straight loss, dropping them to 0-3. Meanwhile, Atty. Dico’s squad improved to an even 2-2 record. /clorenciana

