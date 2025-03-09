PhilHealth covers confinement due to heat-related illnesses

MANILA , Philippines–The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has reassured the public that it provides coverage for hospitalization due to heat-related illnesses.

With the Department of Health and the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warning of dangerous heat indices as summer nears, PhilHealth emphasized that conditions such as heat stroke, heat cramps, and heat exhaustion are covered under its benefit packages.

“Members and their dependents admitted to any PhilHealth-accredited health facilities due to heat stroke or heat exhaustion are entitled to a benefit package of P12,675,” PhilHealth acting president and chief executive officer Edwin Mercado said in an advisory.

“In cases of heat fatigue requiring hospitalization, the benefit package is at P18,135,” he added.

Members and families are encouraged to seek early intervention against heat-related conditions and to utilize the free Konsulta Package for consultations and symptom checks to mitigate potential severity.

“We urge our members to be vigilant, stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and seek immediate medical attention if they experience any symptoms,” Mercado said.

ALSO READ:

Employers group seek flexibility to prevent heat stress this summer

Heat-related illnesses: What you need to know

PhilHealth now covers readmissions for same illness within 90 days

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP