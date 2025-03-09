Jarond Mesina ignites a new chapter in motorsports with new team

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuano car racing phenom Jarond Mesina is shifting into higher gear as he opens a new chapter in his budding career.

The 22-year-old speedster has launched his own racing team, Dash Racing, set to debut in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup on March 22 at the Clark International Speedway in Luzon.

A former standout of Toyota Team Cebu (TTC), Mesina officially unveiled his independent racing team last week alongside team manager Carlo Anton Suarez, signaling his intent to stamp class on the country’s biggest and most prestigious car racing stage.

Mesina is not just another promising talent—he’s already proven himself as a top-tier competitor. In last season’s Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup, he clinched an impressive third-place overall finish in the Sporting Class, holding his own against seasoned racers like Danzel Waytan and Alain Alzona. His stellar performance earned him a promotion to the elite Super Sporting Class, the pro level of the Toyota Cup.

NEW TEAM, NEW CHALLENGE

This time around, Mesina will be under the expert guidance of renowned racer and coach Milo Rivera of Era Autosports. But beyond changing teams, this move represents something more special—Mesina’s unwavering desire to carve his own path to the top.

“The goal for this year is to win the championship—both the team and driver’s championship,” Mesina said.

“I believe that with Milo’s guidance, our improved lap times, and a well-thought-out strategy, we can achieve this. It’s a new chapter, but the hunger to win remains the same,” he added.

A graduating student at De La Salle University, Mesina has been blazing his way through the motorsports scene since childhood. After spending years as a karter, he made the leap to car racing at just 18 years old, quickly gaining recognition for his natural talent and relentless drive.

“This year, I’ll be competing in the Super Sporting Class of the Vios Cup—the top-tier category. I’m the only driver from Cebu in this division. Everyone else is from Manila,” he added, wearing his Cebuano pride on his sleeve.

GROWTH AND INDEPENDENCE

Leaving Toyota Team Cebu wasn’t an easy decision, but for Mesina, it was necessary for his growth—both as a racer and as an individual.

“I wanted to take this step to become more independent, to explore new challenges, and to push my limits,” he explained.

“With Milo Rivera coaching me, I believe I have a better shot at winning and developing into a more complete racer. In motorsports, learning never stops, and I want to gain as much experience as possible while honing my skills,” he added.

Going solo isn’t just about proving a point—it’s about proving himself.

“I’m a lone wolf in this division. We don’t know exactly where this journey will take us, but we’re giving it everything. With team manager Carlo (Suarez) by my side, maybe in the future, I’ll have a teammate, too.”

THE ROAD AHEAD

For Rivera and Suarez, Mesina’s decision to form his own team is a testament to his ambition and self-belief. They see in him not just talent, but also the grit and determination needed to go head-to-head with the best.

“Beyond being an established young driver in the Vios Cup grid and in Cebu motorsports, what impresses me about Jarond is his joyous approach to competition,” said Rivera.

“You can see that joy in his demeanor, both in the paddock and behind the wheel. Now that he’s stepping into the premier Super Sporting Class, I’m excited to see him bring last season’s success into the big leagues. He absolutely has what it takes to challenge for the top, and our job as a team is to give him the opportunity to do so—every single time.”

For Suarez, it’s also about representing Cebu on the national stage and inspiring future generations of Cebuano racers.

“Jarond improves every year. This is a new challenge, but one that we embrace. We’re proud that he’s stepping up with his own team. It’s going to be tough, but the experience and knowledge we gain here will shape the future of Cebu motorsports” he said.

With Dash Racing, Mesina isn’t just racing—he’s redefining his future as one of Cebu’s must-watch racers.

