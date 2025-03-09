Rodel Wenceslao seizes WBF Int’l welterweight title in Masbate

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Rodel “The Hulk” Wenceslao of ARQ Boxing Stable captured the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International welterweight title in a lackluster conclusion to the “Engkwentro 15: Bakbakan sa Cawayan” main event on Saturday evening, March 8, at the Cawayan Municipal Plaza in Masbate.

Wenceslao secured the victory via a fourth-round technical knockout (TKO) after his opponent, Thai boxer Atchariya Wirojanasunobol, refused to continue at the 1:30 mark of the round. Wirojanasunobol appeared to suffer a left leg injury after twisting his ankle in the heat of battle.

Before the unfortunate injury, both fighters were engaged in a fierce, back-and-forth exchange, with neither willing to back down.

Saturday’s victory extends Wenceslao’s record to 23 wins, including 12 knockouts, against 19 defeats and two draws. He also stretched his winning streak to nine fights.

Wirojanasunobol, on the other hand, suffered his sixth career loss, dropping to 15 wins with seven knockouts.

Rising prospects

In the undercard, ARQ Boxing Stable’s rising prospects Angelus Pilapil and Speedy Boy Acope claimed Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) titles with emphatic victories.

Pilapil (4-0, 2 KOs) stole the spotlight with a fourth-round knockout against fellow Cebuano John Rey Labajo (4-2-1, 4 KOs) to claim the PBF flyweight crown.

Acope (4-1, 2 KOs) followed suit with a sixth-round TKO victory over Peter Estiller (6-2-1, 4 KOs) to seize the PBF super featherweight strap.

Undefeated record

Meanwhile, ARQ stablemate Berland Robles (11-0-1, 4 KOs) delivered a statement win by knocking out Anferne Palarca (5-6-1, 1 KO) in the third round of their non-title bout. Robles, a WBA regional champion, further solidified his undefeated record.

ARQ Boxing Stable nearly swept all its bouts, but April Jay Abne (15-1, 6 KOs) had to settle for a majority draw against Big Yellow Boxing Stable’s Anthony Gilbuela (8-7-2, 2 KOs) in their eight-round duel.

Other winners on Saturday night included Emje Felicilda, who stopped Nathaniel Doria via second-round TKO, and Dava Bacang, who defeated Rebin Crish Paclawon, respectively, in similar fashion.

Omega Boxing Gym’s debuting fighters also made an impact, with Jubert Kahimat and Mark Gil Gandi scoring victories over Jhunrix Villaroz and Hanz Gerald Megalbio, respectively. Another Omega debutant, Joney Mar Loreno, settled for a majority draw against Renald Arcala.

