Cebu FC held to a stalemate by One Taguig in Laguna

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants were forced to settle for a hard-fought 0-0 draw against One Taguig FC during their game in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2024-2025 season on Saturday night, March 8, at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna.

The result marked another setback for Cebu FC, who continue to struggle away from home as the league’s second round intensifies. The draw came a week after losing to Kaya FC-Iloilo , 1-2, on March 1 at their home pitch, the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Despite a determined effort, the Gentle Giants were unable to break the deadlock, leaving them stuck at fifth place in the standings with 21 points from six wins, four defeats, and three draws.

READ: Cebu FC endures back-to-back home defeats in ‘Visayas Clasico’

One Taguig FC, meanwhile, maintained their hold of the third place with 23 points, tallying seven wins, four losses, and two draws.

The match saw both sides engage in a relentless battle, creating numerous scoring opportunities but failing to find the decisive finish. Frustration mounted as close-range efforts sailed off target, and defensive resilience took center stage in an evenly matched encounter.

READ: Cebu FC hangs on to third place in PFL despite home defeat

Despite the result, Cebu FC’s Brazilian defender Gabriel Silva earned “Man of the Match” honors for his commanding presence at the back. His impeccable timing, precise passing, and defensive awareness were instrumental in keeping One Taguig at bay.

The Gentle Giants now turn their focus to their upcoming home fixture at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex, where they will host Maharlika FC on March 16.

READ: Cebu FC thrashes PFF Youth squad in dominant home win

Elsewhere in the league, Kaya FC continue to dominate at the top of the table with 31 points, boasting an impressive 10-1-1 (win-loss-draw) record. Manila Digger FC remain close behind in second place with 30 points (10-2-0), while Stallions Laguna FC sit just ahead of Cebu FC in fourth with 22 points (7-4-1).

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP