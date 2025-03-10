Cebu airport developments may be done to other regional airports

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Vince Dizon said he was satisfied with the developments made at the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) and would want to replicate them to other regional airports.

This was after Dizon visited major key transport infrastructure in the Visayas on Saturday, March 8

“I was in Mactan and I’m very happy with the way that the new operators, the AboitizInfra on what they’ve done there and clearly this is a model and Cebu has always been a model for everything,” he said.

Dizon then expressed his desire to replicate the developments done on the MCIAA to other airports in other regions.

He also noted that Cebu has always been the first in many aspects, and one of them is the privatization of the airport.

“It has really set the standards on how our airports should be,” Dizon said.

Prior his arrival in Cebu, Dizon first visited Iloilo International Airport to inspect the terminal there and discuss unsolicited proposals for the rehabilitation, operation, maintenance, and expansion of the airport.

He also inspected the Visayas Container Terminal, accompanied by Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) General Manager Jay Santiago.

Dizon then headed to Bohol-Panglao International Airport to check the update of a concession agreement made by DOTr, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), and Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. last December 2024.

According to DOTr, the agreement was made to manage, operate, and expand the airport—another landmark deal in the government’s push for Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

During his visit at the MCIAA, Dizon was accompanied by key officials, including DOTr Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Jim Sydiongco and CAAP Director General Raul Del Rosario.

Finally, Dizon and the other officials went to the Cebu Provincial Capitol to meet Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and discussed the developments and issues in the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project.

Also present were Region 7 directors of the Land Transportation Office, Glenn Galario, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Eduardo Montealto, Cebu Port Authority General Manager Kit Comendador, World Bank Transport Specialist John Richardson, Cebu City Administrator Kristine Batucan, and CBRT Project Manager Engineer Norvin Imbong, among others.

