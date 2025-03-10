Ormoc City wins Eastern Visayas Regional Athletic Association crown

By: Futch Anthony Inso - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | March 10,2025 - 08:45 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Ormoc City Division was hailed as the champion in the newly concluded 2025 Eastern Visayas Regional Athletic Association (EVRAA).

This year’s EVRAA was held in 3 major venues in Tacloban City, Eastern Samar, and Maasin City.

Ormoc city garnered a total of 421 medals in the EVRAA, which consists of 219 gold medals, 134 silver and 68 bronze medals.

In 2024, Ormoc garnered 411 medals (217 gold, 118 silver and 76 bronze).

Each medals has an equivalent cash incentive from the LGU of Ormoc.

The Leyte Division ranked second in the competition with 72 gold, 48 silver and 57 bronze.

Maasin City ranked 3rd with 29 gold, 32 silver and 26 bronze medals.

During the closing ceremony on Sunday, March 9, 2025, it was also announced that Baybay City will host the 2026 EVRAA.

