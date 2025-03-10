Embrace you and curate your dream wedding at The Brides at Triton

Step into a celebration of love and individuality at the Brides of Triton Wedding Expo, returning on March 15-16, 2025, at the Triton Grand Ballroom, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark in Mactan, Cebu.

This year’s experience is more than just an event, it’s a celebration to the most talented and creative minds, the crème de la crème of the wedding industry ANTOINETTE ELMIDE AREA DIRECTOR OF SALES JPARK ISLAND RESORT

This premier event invites couples to celebrate their unique personalities, design a wedding that reflects their authentic love story, and create memories that last a lifetime.

A Celebration of Love and Creativity

Embracing the theme “Embrace You”, the expo honors every couple, every style, and every love story. As pioneers in reintroducing the Wedding Expo to Cebu since 2012, the Brides at Triton are back with an even grander celebration.

“This year’s experience is more than just an event, it’s a celebration to Cebu’s most talented and creative minds, the crème de la crème of the wedding industry, and a celebration of invaluable partnerships,” said Ms. Antoinette Elmido, Area Director of Sales of Jpark Island Resort.

Growing from 55 exhibitors last year to 74 exhibitors and 9 designers this year, the expo will showcase an extensive range of wedding services. From jewelry, food and beverage, cakes and desserts, to photography, styling, gowns, home interiors, and even livestreaming services, there’s something for every couple’s dream wedding.

What to look forward for The Brides at Triton

Experience a weekend filled with creativity, inspiration, and expert advice at the Brides of Triton Wedding Expo. Designed to empower couples in planning their dream wedding, this two-day event offers everything from dazzling fashion shows to hands-on workshops. Explore the schedule below:

March 15

Opening & Sea Collection Fashion Show

Kick off the expo with a dazzling fashion show by Bezzle Wear.

Celebrity Insights

Gain valuable wedding preparation and marital advice from celebrity couple Juancho Triviño and Joyce Pring-Triviño.

Interactive Workshops:

Savor: Wine Tasting & Food Pairing

Crafting with Clay: Build Your Own Masterpiece by The Gift Garden

Glow All Day: Makeup and Skincare Workshop by Jessie Glova

March 16

Embrace You Fashion Show

In honor of Women’s Month, enjoy a special fashion show spotlighting eight of Cebu’s renowned and emerging women designers. “We’re adding a new twist this year to make it even more exciting, especially with all women designers leading the show,” shared Mr. Dexter Alazas, Creative Director and Representative of the participating designers.

Interactive Workshops:

Petals & Passion: The Art and Heart of Flower Arrangement by First of April

Light & Love: Personalized Candles & Gifts by Dazzle Gift Cebu

Marriage by Design: Strengthening Your Union by Citichurch Young Couples Ministry

Couples can also look forward to the stunning Tides of Love wedding and honeymoon packages from Jpark Island Resort, designed to transform dream weddings into reality:

Verdant Vows – Wedding Ceremony Package: Enjoy a special Expo promo rate of P40,000 (regular rate P50,000).

Unforgettable Unions – Wedding Reception Package: The first ten bookers receive a FREE 3D/2N room voucher with a breakfast buffet for two at Jpark Island Resort Alona, Panglao, Bohol.

Tides of Love Comfort Love and Luxe Package: Experience an intimate getaway with an exclusive, discounted stay in a luxurious private retreat.

Save the Date

Feel the magic as you mark your calendars for an extraordinary wedding experience, where you can immerse yourself in a world of romance and creativity, only at The Brides at Triton, Jpark Island Resort.

For more details, call +63324945555 or +639178389479, or follow Jpark Island Resort on Facebook. See you at the Brides at Triton Wedding Expo, where your dream wedding awaits!