Big fuel price drop: Gasoline, diesel, kerosene get major cuts
MANILA, Philippines — Motorists can expect savings this week as oil companies cut fuel prices on Tuesday, March 11.
Diesel will be cheaper by 90 centavos per liter, while gasoline and kerosene will drop by P1.70 and P1.80 per liter, respectively.
This is the second straight week that industry players will implement a downward adjustment in fuel prices.
Last week, gasoline fell by 90 centavos per liter, diesel by 80 centavos per liter and kerosene by P1.40 per liter.
