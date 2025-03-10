Police nab 8 gun-for-hire men linked to recent Cebu shootings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least eight members involved in the gun-for-hire operations were arrested by local authorities. They were reportedly responsible for a series of shootings in Cebu City recently, police confirmed.

These individuals were reportedly members of two gun-for-hire groups that had been operating in Cebu City weeks ago, said Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), during a press conference on Monday, March 10.

Maranan said that the suspects were arrested after a series of police operations conducted from January 17 to March 1.

“During that series of operations, they were able to arrest eight suspects (which involved) the gunman, lookouts, at yung mga contacts (and their contacts),” Maranan said.

Authorities confiscated eight firearms and recovered 166 grams of shabu.

“Sa ngayon, sila yung tinitingnan namin na responsible sa mga shooting incidents natin dito sa Cebu City and usually, paid sila sila yung mga gun-for-hire na binabayaran para patayin yung mga kalaban, pwedeng sa personal grudge, pwedeng relationship, and pwede din sa mga drug-related killings,” Maranan said.

(As of now, we consider them responsible for the recent shooting incidents in Cebu City. They are usually paid as hired gunmen to kill their targets, which could be due to a personal grudge, a relationship issue, or even drug-related killings)

“Dalawang grupo ito. Yung Anyesa group at Ilaya group nag o-operate sa Cebu City and nearby provinces nag e-execute ng kanilang gun-for-hire activities. With the arrest of two groups, we believe that the shooting incidents in Cebu City will be lessened…appropriate criminal charges were already filed and some of the suspects that were arrested were already committed in the BJMP,” Maranan said.

(These are two groups—the Anyesa group and the Ilaya group—operating in Cebu City and nearby provinces, carrying out their gun-for-hire activities. With the arrest of these two groups, we believe that shooting incidents in Cebu City will decrease. Appropriate criminal charges have already been filed, and some of the arrested suspects have already been committed to the BJMP)

READ: Gun-for-hire groups: Police say no active ones in Cebu City

Four of the arrested individuals were at PRO-7 on Monday, while the others were already detained at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP). Additionally, one suspect was arrested during a hot pursuit operation in Toledo City recently.

Maranan added that he had ordered local authorities to intensify operations against gun-for-hire groups, which led to the arrest of the eight suspects.

He also received reports that these groups were “utilizing minors” as gunmen or lookouts.

Maranan believed that these gun-for-hire groups had been operating for a long time, although he could not determine exactly how long.

“Medyo matagal na kasi hindi naman ganun kabilis kaagad ganun mag organize ng grupo and based sa ating mga intelligence reports ay marami na rin talaga silang nabiktima,” he said.

(They have been around for quite some time because forming a group like this doesn’t happen quickly. Based on our intelligence reports, they have already victimized many people)

As for the confiscated loose firearms, Maranan said they came from the black market.

“Kaya patuloy ang ating paghanap, pagkuha, at pagrecover ng mga loose firearms, at we will check kung saan nila nabibili and saan nila nakukuha itong mga loose firearms na ito. And base naman sa ating isinagawang tactical debriefing o interview sa ating mga nahuhuli ay cooperative naman sila at marami silang dinivulge na information to include kung saan nila binili ang kanilang mga firearms,” he said.

(That’s why we continue to search for, seize, and recover loose firearms. We will also investigate where they are purchasing these weapons. Based on our tactical debriefing or interviews with the arrested suspects, they have been cooperative and have divulged a lot of information, including where they bought their firearms)

The firearms will undergo cross-matching and ballistic examination to determine if they were previously used in killings.

According to their records, at least five shooting incidents in Cebu City could be attributed to these groups. However, Maranan did not specify which incidents.

“We will continue to conduct operations to finally neutralize these gun-for-hire groups,” he added.

If these suspects had not been arrested, Maranan said it was possible that they could have operated during the elections.

“That is very possible sapagkat itong grupo na ito operates by getting money sa kanilang mga bosses, syempre pagka merong offer ng pera, regardless of whatever the purpose is, gagawin nila yun,” Maranan said.

(That is very possible because these groups operate by receiving money from their bosses. Of course, if there is an offer of money, regardless of its purpose, they will do it)

“Ang ating mensahe sa mga criminal groups ay itigil na nila ang kanilang ginagawang niyan sapagkat ang police ng Region 7 kailanman ay hindi titigil sa pagganap ng aming tungkulin, kayo ay aming hahanapin, hahabulin, aarestuhin, at sisiguraduhin namin na makukulong kayo,” he added.

(Our message to criminal groups is to stop what they are doing because the police in Region 7 will never stop fulfilling our duty. We will find you, chase you, arrest you, and ensure that you are put behind bars)

/clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP