Heat index: ‘Extreme caution’ level expected in Occ. Mindoro, Palawan

MANILA, Philippines — Two areas are forecast to be affected by Monday’s highest heat index in the country, which would be expected to reach 41 degrees Celsius (°C). This is according to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Monitoring stations in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, and Cuyo, Palawan forecast a heat index reaching 41°C in their areas, said Pagasa in its latest bulletin.

These areas are classified under the “extreme caution” category, and their heat indices range from 33°C to 41°C.

According to Pagasa, this heat index level may cause heat cramps and exhaustion. Prolonged exposure to extreme heat could also lead to heat stroke.

Meanwhile, the following 50 areas are also predicted to register heat indices under the “extreme caution” level on Monday:

Dagupan City, Pangasinan

Puerto Princesa, Palawan

Virac, Catanduanes

Iloilo City, Iloilo

Dumangas, Iloilo

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur

39°C

Coron, Palawan

Aborlan, Palawan

Legazpi City, Albay

Masbate City, Masbate

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur

Roxas City, Capiz

38°C

Sinait, Ilocos Sur

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte

MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte

Bacnotan, La Union

Calapan, Oriental Mindoro

La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental

Tacloban City, Leyte

Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur

Butuan City, Agusan del Norte

37°C

Daet, Camarines Norte

Juban, Sorsogon

Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental

Siquijor, Siquijor

Panglao International Airport, Bohol

Catarman, Northern Samar

Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte

Laguindingan Airport, Misamis Oriental

36°C

NAIA, Pasay City

Mulanay, Quezon

Mambusao, Capiz

Mactan International Airport, Cebu

Catbalogan, Western Samar

Guiuan, Eastern Samar

Maasin, Southern Leyte

35°C

ISU Echague, Isabela

Cubi Pt., Subic Bay, Olongapo City

Romblon, Romblon

34°C

Science Garden, Quezon City

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

Borongan, Eastern Samar

Davao City, Davao del Sur

Cotabato City, Maguindanao

Surigao City, Surigao del Norte

33°C

Aparri, Cagayan

Baler, Aurora

Casiguran, Aurora

Sangley Point, Cavite

VSU-Baybay, Leyte

The Department of Health continued to advise the public to stay hydrated, avoid iced tea, soda, coffee, and alcoholic beverages, limit outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and use sun protection such as hats, umbrellas, and sunscreen.

It also recommended wearing loose, lightweight clothing to stay cool amid the scorching heat.

