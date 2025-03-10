Heat index: ‘Extreme caution’ level expected in Occ. Mindoro, Palawan
MANILA, Philippines — Two areas are forecast to be affected by Monday’s highest heat index in the country, which would be expected to reach 41 degrees Celsius (°C). This is according to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
Monitoring stations in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, and Cuyo, Palawan forecast a heat index reaching 41°C in their areas, said Pagasa in its latest bulletin.
These areas are classified under the “extreme caution” category, and their heat indices range from 33°C to 41°C.
According to Pagasa, this heat index level may cause heat cramps and exhaustion. Prolonged exposure to extreme heat could also lead to heat stroke.
Meanwhile, the following 50 areas are also predicted to register heat indices under the “extreme caution” level on Monday:
- Dagupan City, Pangasinan
- Puerto Princesa, Palawan
- Virac, Catanduanes
- Iloilo City, Iloilo
- Dumangas, Iloilo
- Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur
39°C
- Coron, Palawan
- Aborlan, Palawan
- Legazpi City, Albay
- Masbate City, Masbate
- CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur
- Roxas City, Capiz
38°C
- Sinait, Ilocos Sur
- Laoag City, Ilocos Norte
- MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte
- Bacnotan, La Union
- Calapan, Oriental Mindoro
- La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental
- Tacloban City, Leyte
- Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur
- Butuan City, Agusan del Norte
37°C
- Daet, Camarines Norte
- Juban, Sorsogon
- Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental
- Siquijor, Siquijor
- Panglao International Airport, Bohol
- Catarman, Northern Samar
- Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte
- Laguindingan Airport, Misamis Oriental
36°C
- NAIA, Pasay City
- Mulanay, Quezon
- Mambusao, Capiz
- Mactan International Airport, Cebu
- Catbalogan, Western Samar
- Guiuan, Eastern Samar
- Maasin, Southern Leyte
35°C
- ISU Echague, Isabela
- Cubi Pt., Subic Bay, Olongapo City
- Romblon, Romblon
34°C
- Science Garden, Quezon City
- Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
- Borongan, Eastern Samar
- Davao City, Davao del Sur
- Cotabato City, Maguindanao
- Surigao City, Surigao del Norte
33°C
- Aparri, Cagayan
- Baler, Aurora
- Casiguran, Aurora
- Sangley Point, Cavite
- VSU-Baybay, Leyte
The Department of Health continued to advise the public to stay hydrated, avoid iced tea, soda, coffee, and alcoholic beverages, limit outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and use sun protection such as hats, umbrellas, and sunscreen.
It also recommended wearing loose, lightweight clothing to stay cool amid the scorching heat.
