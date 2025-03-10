Iloilo City: If heat index hits 42 °C, automatic F2F class suspension

ILOILO CITY, Philippines –The local government has mandated the automatic suspension of face-to-face classes once the heat index reaches 42 degrees Celsius, requiring schools to shift to an alternative delivery mode (ADM).

Mayor Jerry Treñas signed Executive Order 024 on Sunday evening, implementing the new guidelines and protocols effective Monday amid the anticipated high heat index.

“Last year, the threshold for suspension of face-to-face classes and shift to alternative modes of delivery was at 42 degrees Celsius, which corresponds to the danger of the heat index chart,” Treñas said in his order.

“The Iloilo City operations center has recommended a new threshold for the suspension of classes at 40 degrees based on the 5 p.m. heat index advisory released by PAG-ASA (Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration),” he added.

The order gives school heads various options, including adjusting class schedules to start early and end before noon or shifting to ADM in the afternoon.

Schools may also opt for a full transition to ADM, depending on their specific conditions.

University administrators are encouraged to implement alternative learning methods to ensure student safety.

“School administrators and university presidents at the tertiary level are highly encouraged to adopt an alternative delivery mode of instruction,” the order added.

Earlier, the operations center reported monitoring the rising temperature in the city during the first two months of 2025.

The peak of the heat index generally occurred from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., with noon reaching the highest values. (PNA)

