HPG-7 to file cases vs ‘snail man’ vlogger

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Cebu-based vlogger may face consequences for cosplaying and acting as a snail in the middle of the highway in Consolacion town in northern Cebu, videos of which went on social media.

The Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG-7) has recommended filing cases against the vlogger, known as Boss LB, for causing inconvenience and potentially putting other people’s lives at risk for his stunt.

HPG-7 has already directed its legal team to identify what traffic violations and laws the vlogger committed, said its chief, Police Col. Wilbert Parilla, on Monday, March 10.

This is even if the vlogger, also known as ‘snail man’, has issued a public apology through a pre-recorded video and came forward to the Consolacion Police Station.

“This will serve as a final warning to anybody nga maghimo og blog sa mga lugar nga makarisgo and makasamok sa mga katawhan,” Parilla said.

(This will serve as a final warning to anybody who will make a vlog in places that cause risk and trouble to the public.)

Boss LB, whose real first name is Brian, shared videos of him crawling on the highway of Consolacion, dressed in a green-colored, snail costume.

The original video had generated over 18,700 reactions, and shared more than 15,000 times.

However, the Consolacion-based vlogger earned the ire of netizens, calling him out for his reckless actions as well as causing unnecessary hassle to motorists.

A day after his video went viral, Boss LB published another video as a public apology.

“Walay problema ang apology, that is already taken,” said Parilla.

(There is no problem with the apology, that is already taken (care of).)

“Pero ato naman na gihatag nga warning even before pa nga they must be responsible sa ilang mga vlog nga buhaton,” he explained.

(But we already gave the warning even before that they must responsible for the vlog that they would make.)

