Palace: No info on Interpol red notice vs Rodrigo Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro said on Monday that the Palace has not received any information regarding the supposed International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) red notice issued against former President Rodrigo Duterte.

At a Palace briefing, Castro said, “Wala pa po tyong natatanggap na ano mang communication patungkol sa red notice.”

(We have not yet received any communication regarding the red notice.)

This was also echoed on Monday by the Philippine National Police when asked if the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant against the former President.

Castro also reiterated the government’s stance that it would not cooperate with the ICC unless requested by Interpol.

“Interpol tayo makikipag-ugnayan,” she said.

(We’ll cooperate with Interpol.)

ICC arrest warrant

On Sunday, PCO Secretary Jay Ruiz said the Marcos government “is prepared for any eventuality” in case the ICC issues an arrest warrant to Duterte.

Duterte reportedly left the Philippines for Hong Kong on March 7. It was also reported that the information that the ICC was set to issue an arrest warrant for Duterte on Saturday morning, March 8, was allegedly leaked to the Duterte camp.

Duterte is being investigated by the ICC for alleged crimes against humanity in connection with his administration’s bloody war on drugs.

Based on reports, Duterte’s war on drugs left at least 6,000 people dead; however, human rights groups said that the number may have reached 20,000.

Duterte and his former police chief and now Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa were among the personalities mentioned in the crimes against humanity complaint pending before the ICC.

