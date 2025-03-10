Vitor, Asilo bounce back with gritty wins in ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 20’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Virgel “Valiente” Vitor and Gerwin “Gladiator” Asilo made emphatic comebacks in the “Kumong Bol-Anon 20” fight card on Sunday night, March 9, in Panglao Island, Bohol.

The PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions-backed event saw both fighters seeking redemption after suffering tough losses in major bouts last year.

Vitor wasted no time in dispatching Rey Ramos, scoring a first-round knockout to erase the bitter memory of his previous defeat to China’s Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight title, also held in Bohol.

The 27-year-old Tagbilaran City native landed a lightning-quick counter right straight to Ramos’ forehead, sending him crashing to the canvas.

Too wobbly to continue, Ramos failed to beat the referee’s count, giving Vitor the stoppage victory just 1:02 into the opening round.

With the win, Vitor improved his record to 22 wins (15 by knockout) against four defeats, while Ramos fell to 8-16-3 (win-loss-draw) with three knockouts.

ASILO VS. BOCA

In the co-main event, Asilo dominated Jeny Boy Boca en route to a unanimous decision victory, with all three judges scoring the bout 59-55 in his favor after six rounds.

The victory put Asilo back in the win column after his defeat to Japanese boxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa in a WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight title fight last year in Japan.

Asilo now holds a 9-1 record with four knockouts, while Boca dropped to 14-17 with 12 knockouts.

In the undercard bouts, Leonard Porres III secured a fifth-round technical knockout victory against Dennis Gaviola, Datu Adam outpointed Rex Bautista via unanimous decision, and Freshler Utrera also claimed a unanimous decision win over Jethro Ilusorio.

