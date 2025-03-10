DOTr’s Dizon visits Bohol to discuss various transport initiatives

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Transportation Secretary Vivencio “Vince” Dizon visited Bohol on Saturday, March 8, to discuss with local officials led by Governor Erico Aumentado, the various transportation initiatives that will help improve the province’s connectivity.

He came to Bohol, one of the top tourist destinations in the country, during his visits to parts of the country to inspect transport gateways and facilities.

Among the issues that they discussed include the concession for the operation and management of the Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA) to the Aboitiz group that will commence in June.

They also talked about the planned conversion of the old Tagbilaran airport into the Bohol Business Park, with the Provincial Government and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) forming a joint venture to manage and develop the land that was vacated after airport operations were transferred to BPIA, the provincial government said in an advisory.

Bohol projects

For his part, Aumentado relayed to Secretary Dizon the projects that are currently in the pipeline, like the proposed monorail line between Panglao town and Tagbilaran City and the planned development of the Alburquerque and Candijay ports, which will help improve connectivity and convenience among commuters and tourists.

Aumentado also sought DOTr’s support for these initiatives, saying that these will help Bohol achieve economic growth as it continues to “serve as an example for sustainable development, being the country’s first and only UNESCO Global Geopark and Regenerative Island.”

In response, Dizon promised the Governor his full support for the development of Bohol as part of his agency’s endeavors to further improve the transportation system in the country.

During his visit, Dizon was accompanied by DOTr Usec. Atty. Giovanni Lopez; Usec. Steve Pastor; Usec. Capt. Jim Sydiongco; Usec. Atty. Jonathan Ronulo; Asec. Michelle De Vera; CAAP Director-General, LTGEN Raul Del Rosario; DDGA Atty. Danjun Lucas; PPA General Manager Jay Santiago; Chief of Staff Allan Yap; and Vice President and Head of Airports Business of Aboitiz InfraCapital, Rafael Aboitiz.

The provincial government continues to work with DOTr as part of its Strategic Change Agenda of improving infrastructure and utilities and shaping a “smart, resilient, and inclusive” province.

