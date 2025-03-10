USPF V-Drink cruises to fourth straight win in CYBL

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers V-Drink routed the Miguel Aloysius Sports Academy with a commanding 105-45 victory in the Cebu Youth Basketball League (CYBL) Chairman’s Cup 2025 on Sunday, March 8.

The Baby Panthers capitalized on their opponent’s grueling three-game stretch, as Miguel Aloysius Sports Academy played its third and final game of the weekend. Fatigue visibly took its toll, allowing USPF to impose its will and lead by as many as 62 points, 105-43, in the closing moments of the game held at the Cebu Sports Hub in Mandaue City.

With the win, USPF V-Drink cemented its hold atop Group B with a perfect 4-0 record, while Miguel Aloysius dropped to 3-2.

Jack Robert Cox led USPF’s balanced attack with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Litheil Wentworth Yongco followed with 15 points, while Champ Davidson Brigoli and Rox Angelo Catana contributed 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Despite the loss, Carl Jeff Mabano put up a game-high 18 points for the undermanned Miguel Aloysius squad, which fielded only six players. Shawn Maxwell Faciol added 13 points, while Macauley Fitz Uy chipped in 10.

Miguel Aloysius wrapped up its three-game stretch with a 1-2 slate after splitting back-to-back games on Saturday.

SAN ROQUE BOGO VS. SPRINGDALE DYNAMIC POWER

In another Sunday matchup in the CYBL, San Roque Bogo rebounded from a narrow 65-68 defeat to Miguel Aloysius on Saturday by securing a 62-55 win over Springdale Dynamic Power.

Gian Casas powered San Roque Bogo with a dominant 19-point, 15-rebound double-double, while Jianne Li Bontis added 15 points.

Despite a stellar 26-point performance from Riche Sarmiento, Springdale Dynamic Power remained winless in four outings. They capped off a tough weekend with back-to-back losses, having also fallen to Atty. Dico, 83-111, on Saturday.

