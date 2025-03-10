Roland Remolino unveils next generation of triathletes after impressive Ironkids performance

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Renowned triathlon coach Roland Remolino of the esteemed Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group-Go For Gold has introduced a promising new batch of young athletes whom he believes will follow in the footsteps of his prized national team members.

Remolino recently showcased four of his up-and-coming protégés—his grandson, John Luigi Remolino, along with siblings Henry Emmahnuel Go, Henry Ezekhiel Go, and Henia Ethana Go—after their impressive performances at the RLC Ironkids Philippines in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, last March 1.

John Luigi Remolino dominated the 7-8 years old category, clocking 7 minutes and 43 seconds in the swim-run race, which served as a prelude to the Ironman 70.3 Palawan. He bested Lance Jacob Pilapil (8:03) and Ami Takei (8:08) to claim the top spot.

Meanwhile, brothers Henry Emmahnuel and Henry Ezekhiel Go secured a one-two finish in the 13-15 years old category, recording times of 11:06 and 11:07, respectively. Fellow Cebuano Zackary Angelo Da Silva rounded out the podium with an 11:23 finish.

Henia Ethana Diandre Go, the lone representative from PAREF Southcrest School, ruled the girls’ 11-12 years old category with a time of 10:33, comfortably beating Saffi Vanicka Son (11:58) and Stesha Candra Viray (12:02).

For Remolino, these young triathletes exhibit the same talent and dedication he once saw in his elite athletes—Andrew Kim Remolino, Raven Faith Alcoseba, and Matthew Justine Hermosa—who have all won medals in the Southeast Asian Games and are consistent members of the Philippine national triathlon team.

“Grabe ilang hard work, unya gifted pud nga mga athletes. Nakita nako ang future nila sa triathlon,” said Remolino. (Their hard work is incredible, and they are also naturally gifted athletes. I can see their future in triathlon.)

“Lipay kaayo ko nga nakadaog sila, although expected naman gyud hinuon nga modaog sila kay nangandam man mi sa ilang race nga padulngan.” (I am very happy that they won, although we already expected it because we prepared them well for their race.)

Remolino hopes their achievements will open doors for athletic scholarships, particularly for his PAREF Springdale trainees, who continue to represent their school in high-level competitions.

Applying the same principles he used to train his SEA Games medalists—albeit adjusted for younger athletes—Remolino ensures they are equipped to transition seamlessly into the junior division in the future.

“Atong gihatag nga training kanang pang bata pero taas ug level, para puhon moabot na sila sa junior division, dali ra nila ma-adopt ang training program sa ing-ana nga level,” he added. (We provide them with training that is suitable for their age but at a high level so that when they reach the junior division, they can easily adapt to that level of training.)

Looking ahead, Henia and Ezekhiel Go are set to compete in the swimming events of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet in Bayawan City this week.

Meanwhile, John Luigi and Emmahnuel Go will test their endurance in the National Aquathlon Championships in Ormoc City on April 26.

