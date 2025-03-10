Burglar in underwear caught on CCTV stealing vault in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A burglar wearing only underwear was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage while stealing a vault inside a house in a subdivision in Brgy. Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City, on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at around 3 a.m.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), confirmed the incident and stated that they are still working to identify the suspect.

He said the house was owned by a Korean national who lived with his Filipina girlfriend.

However, when the incident happened, the couple was out, leaving only the househelp at home when the thief struck.

“Naa gilakaw ang Koreano ug iyang uyab dihang nahitabo ang pagpangawat,” Torres said. (The Korean and his girlfriend went out when the burglary happened.)

The burglar allegedly entered the house by opening a window. He reportedly went inside the victim’s room, where the vault was located.

In the video that spread on Facebook, the burglar, wearing only underwear, can be seen carrying the vault.

“Dili pod safe ang vault pagkabutang kay naalsa raman sa kawatan. Gisemento unta to nila,” he added. (The vault was not securely placed since the thief was able to carry it. They should have cemented it in place.)

The vault allegedly contained P2 million in cash.

“P2 million ilang gi-declare pero nahibulong pag-abot sa social media niabot naman og P5 million,” he said. (They declared P2 million, but surprisingly, when it reached social media, the amount became P5 million.)

Torres said this was not the first time the burglar in underwear had struck a house. He noted that two similar incidents had already been reported, with all victims being Korean nationals.

Currently, Torres said they already have a lead in the case.

“Naa nata’y gi-monitor nga pareha og pamorma sa nakita sa CCTV footage,” he added. (We are already monitoring someone with the same build as seen in the CCTV footage.)

Authorities are still conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

