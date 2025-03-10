Vivian Padawan clinches SUGBU bowling shootout title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran and multi-titled bowler Vivian Padawan reminded her fellow keglers that she still got that elite stroke that won her the 2023 “Bowler of the Year” title of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) after topping the shootout tournament at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center last Sunday, March 9.

The 75-year-old Padawan’s triumph was even more impressive given the use of a challenging 42-inch oiling pattern on the lanes, making each throw more technical.

However, the seasoned kegler navigated the conditions with finesse, sealing the championship with a final-round score of 216 pinfalls. She outclassed Dory Enoveso, who finished second with 186 pinfalls, while Arthur Tapaya settled for third with 162 pinfalls.

In the divisional rankings, Padawan dominated Division B, tallying 787 pinfalls in a four-game series against 10 other contenders. Meanwhile, Tapaya topped Division A with 846 pinfalls, and the 82-year-old Enoveso continued to defy age, ruling Division C with 707 pinfalls.

According to SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza, the newly implemented oiling pattern will be used in their upcoming tournaments throughout March and April, further testing the skills of Cebu’s top bowlers.

