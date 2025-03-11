Lakers begin stretch without injured LeBron James on Monday at Brooklyn

NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Lakers begin a stretch without the injured LeBron James when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

James strained his left groin in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 111-101 loss in Boston on Saturday. The Lakers have not said how long they expect the All-Star forward to be sidelined.

James said afterward he was not too concerned it would be a long absence, believing it is not as serious as the groin injury he sustained during a Christmas game in 2018 that forced him to miss the next 17 games.

The Lakers, who had won eight straight before the loss, are also without center Jaxson Hayes (right knee contusion) and forwards Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle soreness) and Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy). Luka Doncic is questionable with back soreness.

During Saturday’s Lakers game against the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum scored 40 points as the Celtics halted the Lakers’ eight-game unbeaten streak with a statement 111-101 victory in their heavyweight NBA showdown at TD Garden.

The latest installment of the most iconic rivalry in basketball was billed as a potential NBA finals preview, pitting the defending champion Celtics against a resurgent Lakers line-up led by LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

But after a closely-fought first half where both sides went toe-to-toe before Boston edged into a four-point lead at the break, the game pivoted when the Celtics locked down the Lakers offense in a lopsided third quarter.

A disappointing loss for the Lakers was compounded by an injury to James, who left the game in the fourth quarter and did not return with what was described as a groin problem.

Tatum, who finished with 40 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, said the return of Jrue Holiday had been pivotal for the Celtics.

“We missed Jrue,” Tatum told ESPN. “It was his first game back in a while, and we’re a totally different team when Jrue’s out there.

“There’s so many things he does at both ends that may not always show up on the stat sheet. But much better when he’s out there.”

Tatum’s fourth 40-point game of the season was backed by 31 points from Jaylen Brown, while veteran Al Horford finished with 14 points and Derrick White 10./with Agence France Presse report

