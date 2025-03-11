‘Tanim-bala’ incident: Dismissed airport workers not BI employees – DOJ
MANILA – The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said the three airport workers implicated in an alleged “tanim-bala” (bullet-planting) incident at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City are not Bureau of Immigration (BI) employees.
The trio, already dismissed according to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), are under the Office for Transportation Security (OTS).
READ:
DOTr chief sacks 3 transport personnel over ‘tanim-bala’ modus
Passenger claims being victimized by ‘tanim-bala’ at NAIA
Palace: Marcos to order probe of latest case of ‘tanim-bala’ at Naia
(I just want to clarify that the personnel involved are not from the Bureau of Immigration. There is a confusion as to who are involved and we saw several news items wrongly claiming that immigration personnel were involved)
“Huwag na po natin dagdagan ang mga issue ng Immigration (let us not add to the issues being faced by the Immigration), but I think it’s just fair enough to clarify that.”
The BI is an attached agency of the DOJ.
DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon said the three will also face administrative charges.
The victim, a 69-year-old passenger, shared on social media her experience after she nearly missed her flight to Vietnam.
The trio from OTS, which is in charge of security and baggage screening at airports, stopped her from boarding in order to check her handbag despite having cleared the final X-ray. They alleged that airport security saw an “anting-anting” (amulet) that resembled a bullet.
No bullet was discovered upon inspection. Photos and videos taken by the victim and her companions also showed the OTS personnel laughing during the commotion while covering their nameplates. (PNA)
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.