Inter-LGU task force eyed by Mayor Garcia to combat blast fishing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Raymond Garcia plans to create a task force that would help monitor the coastal areas of Cebu City and nearby towns.

This was in response to the blast fishing that occurred in the reef that is undergoing rehabilitation, and was reported by the city’s Bantay Dagat last Saturday, March 8.

Garcia met the head of Bantay Dagat on Monday at the City Hall to discuss the matter, and it was revealed that the perpetrators were not from Cebu City.

He said that when the authorities tried to go after them on Saturday, they fled from the scene.

“One of the things nga (that) I told our Coastline Management Board chairperson, si Karlon Rama is I want a joint task force composed of the cities of Lapu-Lapu, Municipality of Cordova, and the City of Talisay, so that we can have a task force that is inter-LGU,” Garcia said.

“And if there are concerns regarding dynamite fishing or illegal fishing, it will be tackled by the task force so that we can have a more coordinated approach,” he said.

He also included the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the task force, among other agencies.

Since the illegal fishers had crossed the borders, it was difficult to catch them quickly. Hence, Garcia also ordered the city’s budget office to allocate a budget for the purchase of equipment, especially boats.

“Lisod kaayo. Wala tay barko og mogukod ta’g mga tawo nga naghimo og crime. Ang ilang gigamit speed boat, ang atong gigamit bugsay. Unsaon man nato paggukod ana?,” he said.

(It is difficult. We don’t have boats if we pursue those people who commit crimes. They are using speed boats, what we have is a boat using only paddles or oars. How can we pursue them with that?)

“I’ve instructed them to purchase floating assets for us to be able to combat kining (this) illegal fishing here in the City of Cebu,” Garcia said.

“They cross borders; that’s why it’s very difficult. But at any rate, I also requested our Coastline Management Board to be more vigilant when it comes to illegal fishing,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview, Rama said that they had already submitted all the evidence to BFAR so they could file appropriate charges against the perpetrators once violations were identified.

“In the meantime, we’re trying to get the affidavits of the katong mga mananagat, and further on, sige’g continue to investigate until makuha gyud nato ilang identities and kihaan gyud nato sila,” Rama said.

(In the meantime, we’re trying to get the affidavits of those fishermen, and further on, we will continue to investigate until we will get their identities and file cases against them.)

“Not necessarily just illegal fishing kay gamay ra man nang penalty, kani gyud illegal posession of explosives,” he said, referring to what cases they would file against the perpetrators.

(Not necessarily just illegal fishing because the penalty for that is very small, this illegal possession of explosives.)

Republic Act No. 9516, the law that amended Presidential Decree No. 1866, penalizes individuals caught for illegally possessing explosives. Those who illegally manufacture, sell, acquire, dispose of, import, or possess an explosive will face a penalty of reclusion perpetua.

