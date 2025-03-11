Probe of marching foreigners in Minglanilla subdivision: BI steps in

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) will join in the investigation over a group of retired American military officers who reportedly staged a religious march inside a gated subdivision.

Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad announced on Monday, March 10, that he had sought the assistance of the BI after members of the group called Abayonaym gave conflicting accounts as to why they conducted a religious activity last week that caused alarm among residents in the area.

“These conflicting reasons gave rise to valid concerns on the real purpose why the group is here,” said Enad in a statement released on social media.

READ:

Marching foreign nationals alarm Minglanilla mayor; probe ordered

The mayor was referring to statements the police and local government authorities gathered from the group’s members that contradicted each other.

One member told the subdivision’s property management that they just reenacted a scene of the popular fantasy franchise Game of Thrones.

Meanwhile, its former leader claimed they simply followed their beliefs, in which they have to go to a “land where the sun rises in the Far East.”

For them, this means Minglanilla, a place which they find “peaceful,” the mayor added.

In the meantime, the Minglanilla Police Station continues to profile members of the group and their immediate relatives.

Last week, videos of men dressed all in black, chanting and marching down the streets of Minglanilla Heights Subdivision, went viral on social media, sparking concerns, especially among homeowners of the community.

According to Enad, the group called themselves the Abayonaym, meaning “those in need of the Father.”

While the incident caused alarm, members of Abayonaym and the police eventually found out that the event was harmless.

For his part, Enad said he also wanted the government to review their visa status.

“We are doing proactive moves to protect our community. Yes, we welcome tourists, but we must also be vigilant,” said Enad.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP