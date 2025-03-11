Mayor Garcia open to class suspension as heat index rises but…

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With temperatures soaring and concerns mounting over student safety, Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is considering suspending face-to-face classes if the heat index reaches dangerous levels.

Garcia stressed that any decision would be based on recommendations from the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), noting that some areas in Metro Manila had already suspended classes due to extreme heat.

“If the temperature becomes unbearable, we will assess the situation carefully. We are closely monitoring the heat index to ensure the well-being of our students,” Garcia said during a press conference on March 10.

Impact on upland communities

Beyond schools, the mayor is also preparing for the effects of heat on Cebu’s upland barangays, where water shortages are becoming a growing concern. He recalled similar challenges last year and anticipates worsening conditions due to the ongoing El Niño phenomenon.

To address the problem, Garcia has ordered an inventory of water tankers and approved the procurement of six additional units.

The city has also secured thousands of liters’ worth of water containers to distribute to areas most in need. Barangay Sudlon 2 has already requested an emergency water supply, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Pagasa: Cebu’s HI to peak at 39 degrees Celcius

Engineer Al Quiblat of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan reported on Tuesday, March 11, that Cebu’s heat index is expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius today and tomorrow, with a peak of 39 degrees Celsius later this month.

The highest recorded heat index so far this March was 37 degrees Celsius, which falls under the “extreme caution” category.

According to Pagasa, heat indices between 33 and 41 degrees Celsius pose risks of heat cramps and exhaustion, while prolonged exposure may lead to heat stroke.

However, Quiblat clarified that Cebu had yet to reach the “danger” threshold of 42 to 51 degrees Celsius, which typically prompts class suspensions.

DepEd-7 monitoring school conditions

DepEd Central Visayas (DepEd-7) has instructed schools to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures against rising temperatures.

According to reports, Regional Director Salustiano Jimenez said that schools would automatically shift to blended learning if the heat index surpasses 44 degrees Celsius.

Currently, the region’s heat index fluctuates between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius. If conditions worsen but do not exceed 44 degrees Celsius, school officials are advised to coordinate with local government units (LGUs) regarding possible class suspensions.

Jimenez also urged parents to stay informed and monitor weather updates, noting that DepEd maintains real-time communication with Pagasa and other agencies to provide timely advisories.

