Mactan-Cebu airport named Best Airport in Asia Pacific

CEBU CITY – Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) bagged another international award.

This time the airport in Cebu was named the Best Airport in Asia-Pacific for the Under 5-15 Million Passengers Per Annum Category of the Airports Council International (ACI)’s annual ASQ Airport Experience Awards.

Airport stakeholders revealed the distinction during a ceremony on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

This is the second time MCIA won the Best Airport in Asia Pacific for the Under 5-15 Million Passengers Per Annum category. It also won the same award in 2022.

For the same category, MCIA is joined by other international airports including Juanda International Airport (Surabaya, Indonesia), Shijiazhuang Zhengding International Airport (Shijiazhuang, China), Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman International Airport (Kalimantan, Indonesia), and Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport (Ujung, Indonesia).

ACI, a Canada-based alliance of international airports, revealed the full list of 95 airport-winners for this year’s ASQ Airport Experience Awards on Tuesday, with MCIA as the only airport from the Philippines.

ASQ Experience Awards

The categories for ASQ Airport Experience Awards include Best Airports by Size and Region, Most Dedicated Staff, Easiest Airport Journey, Most Enjoyable Airport, Cleanest Airport, and Top Airports for Arrivals.

The ASQ Experience Awards is considered the “benchmark for excellence in airport customer experience, are determined exclusively by passengers” in civil aviation.

Winners are determined through direct surveys from ASQ-rated airports. For 2024, ACI deployed over 700,000 surveys.

MCIA Customer Experience

MCIA officials credited their latest achievement to prioritizing customer experience.

“We have been successful in projecting that. We do not only bechmark locally but we also benchmark globally,” said Julius Neri Jr., general manager of Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA).

Athanasios Titonis, CEO of Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC), expressed his gratitude to the

MCIA team.

“I am tremendously grateful to the MCIA team for delivering to its promise of excellence in customer experience. We had been working hard in ensuring we bring world-class airport experience and elevate the perception of airports in the Philippines. This win is key in our vision of becoming the main Tourism and Transfer Gateway in the country,” Titonis added.

