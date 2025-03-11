Rodrigo Duterte: ICC warrant served, former president under police custody

MANILA – Former President Rodrigo Duterte is now under police custody after arriving in Manila on Tuesday, following an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the arrest warrant was received by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) Manila from the ICC early Tuesday.

Duterte arrived in the Philippines via Cathay Pacific flight CX 907 from Hong Kong at 9:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, the Prosecutor General presented the official ICC notification confirming the arrest warrant for Duterte, according to the PCO.

Duterte is facing crimes against humanity before the ICC for his bloody war on drugs.

The PCO assured the public that the 79-year-old Duterte is in good health and was immediately examined by government doctors upon his arrival.

“Ang dating Pangulo at ang kanyang grupo ay nasa mabuting kalusugan at sinuri ng mga doctor ng gobyerno. Sinigurado na siya ay nasa maayos na kalagayan (The former president and his team are in good health and are being examined by a government doctor. His good health was ensured),” the PCO said.

The Philippine National Police officers who enforced the warrant were also equipped with body cameras to ensure transparency throughout the operation, the PCO said.

The government earlier said it would not cooperate with the ICC investigation against Duterte. However, it noted that the country will be obliged to act in its obligations to the Interpol. (PNA)

