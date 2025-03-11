Empowering colon health: The Hospital at Maayo celebrates Colorectal Cancer Awareness

The Hospital at Maayo (THAM) celebrates Colorectal Cancer Awareness month with a seminar under the title: Guard your Gut: A Colorectal Cancer Awareness Lay Forum last March 5th, 2025.

Colon Cancer is also one of the most common cancers that affects people worldwide where every year 1 out of 20,000 Filipinos are diagnosed with it.

The seminar discussed important facts on colon cancer, debunking the myths surrounding it, and listing prevention methods to lessen your risk of it.

Advocacy for Colon Cancer Prevention

The speaker for the seminar is Dr. Lawrence Chad Liu, the hospital’s medical director as well as a gastroenterologist who advocates for colon cancer awareness.

Residents from barangay Guizo, Mandaue City, participated in the forum to learn more about this widely affecting cancer. The discussion was also streamed live on their Facebook page of The Hospital at Maayo.

In support of leading healthy lifestyles, THAM partnered with Kalbe International, providing participants with Diabetasol and Entrasol milk samples, as well as handing out packs of their products to them. At the end of the event, participants have won a variety of THAM merchandise prizes for their support and presence during the event.

Why do we need to understand Colon Cancer?

Dr. Liu presents during his discussion 5 certain lifestyle habits that contribute to increase a person’s risk of colon cancer which include:

Cigarette smoking

High consumption of alcohol

Obesity

Lack of physical exercise

Unhealthy diet filled with too much unsaturated fats and red meats; and low fiber foods.

“Colon Cancer does not Discriminate” like with other diseases, Colon Cancer is one that can affect anyone and what makes it even more alarming is how most people with an early stage of colorectal cancer will not exhibit any symptoms. Such is the importance of early screenings to detect cancer tissue and engage immediate treatment and prevention plans. It is recommended for patients to have a colon cancer screening at the age of 45-50 years old.

For inquiries to The Hospital at Maayo’s services, you may contact them through their landline at (032) 888 2662 or phone number: (0998) 962 1234. You may also follow the hospital’s official Facebook page: The Hospital at Maayo; or visit at Plaridel Street, Alang-Alang, Mandaue City.