Chickelito: Viral chicken roams mall in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cleziel Gonzales from Danao City in northern Cebu was recently seen strolling a mall in Cebu City with her pet chicken named ‘Chickelito.’

Gonzales, a teacher, says her beloved pet has been with her since it hatched in 2022.

And Chickelito is no stranger to huge crowds.

READ: DSWD taps ‘Dr. Dogs’ to help in healing of abused children, PWDs

In fact, he did not seem to mind the people who took interest in him as he roamed the mall with Gonzales. He was unbothered by those who gathered around him to take his picture.

Netizens were especially amazed at how well-behaved he was.

READ: Cebu organizations unite to strengthen animal welfare efforts

While they were inside the mall, Chickelito walked beside Gonzales and her never tried to escape or go to a different direction.

According to Gonzales, this was because she would normally tag ‘Chickelito’ along whenever she would visit a pet friendly establishment, including the school where she teaches.

READ: Cebu among top pet-friendly cities in Asia

“Everyday nako na siya ga dad-on sa school. Usahay kung naa ko’y time mu laag, dad-on pod nako siya.”

(I would bring him to school everyday. Sometimes, if I have time to go to the mall, I would also bring him with me.)

“Naanad ra gyud siya [ug laag]. First day pa niya since hatch, ga dad-on gyud nako siya.”

(He is used to [going places]. Shortly after he was hatched, I would already bring him with me.)

“Basta kahibaw ko na dili pwede, dili ra sad nako siya i-sud para wala’y problema,” she added.

(If the place does not allow the entry of pets, I don’t bring him with me to avoid problems.)

Gonzales also said that she is really fond of chickens and has a number of these at home, but Chickelito is her favorite. He is also the only one that she trained.

Here are some of the reactions from netizens who saw Chickelito’s video shared by CDN Digital.

“Hala artista na si chikileto ma’am Kle Ziel ,” – Junediel Zamora Magnase

“hahahhaha sikata na chickelito oyy,” – She Lla Tito

“yes true jud, uyaha na dadon sa sko,” – Mary Grace Cuizon Ducay

“ka cute oi my gani ky wa muadto bwangan hahahh,” – Rebecca Gerundio Rupal

“Awww so cute Ng pet ni ate,” – Doris Pepito Ponce Noval

“madaaaaam, ka suroyan naba anang chikilito,” – Nilo Armamento Capuyan Jr.

The bond between Gonzales and Chickelito is proof that many are now becoming more accustomed to having pets around, especially in places where they are welcomed. What kind of pets do you have with you, Siloy?