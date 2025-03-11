Unlock your Canadian future: Saskatchewan Polytechnic & Wise Immigration and Study Services partner in Cebu

The allure of Canada, “The Great White North,” has long captivated Filipinos.

While major cities like Vancouver and Alberta often steal the spotlight, a growing province in Western Canada, Saskatchewan, offers a unique and promising pathway to realizing your Canadian aspirations.

“A Taste of Saskatchewan” in Cebu: A Gateway to Opportunity

On March 10, 2025, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, in partnership with Wise Immigration and Study Services, hosted “A Taste of Saskatchewan” at Quest Hotel Cebu. This event served as a crucial platform to unveil the institution’s diverse educational opportunities and the province’s welcoming environment.

Mr. Thevi Pather, Associate Vice President of International Education at Saskatchewan Polytechnic, provided a comprehensive overview, emphasizing the institution’s commitment to international students. He addressed a key concern for many: the cost of living. Saskatchewan stands out for its affordability, particularly in housing, offering a significantly lower cost of living compared to other Canadian provinces.

Furthermore, Mr. Pather highlighted the financial support available to students. Saskatchewan Polytechnic is offering $1,000 awards (a form of scholarship) to qualifying students from the region, directly reducing tuition costs. Additionally, the provincial government’s Graduate Retention Program offers substantial financial incentives, providing up to $24,000 in tax credits to graduates who choose to build their careers in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic: Your Pathway to Success

Saskatchewan Polytechnic, a leading public polytechnic college in Canada, offers a comprehensive portfolio of over 150 programs, including 65 specifically for international students. These programs, spanning business, agriculture, health sciences, trades, and more, are designed to meet the demands of the modern workforce. With a focus on hands-on, job-oriented training, the institution boasts an impressive 97% employment rate within six months of graduation.

“Canada offers a lot in terms of opportunities. We have a very robust economy, the ninth largest in the world,” affirmed Mr. Thevi Pather. He also addressed the recent immigration policy changes, explaining that they aim to manage growth and ensure the system’s integrity, emphasizing that Saskatchewan Polytechnic remains a strong option for dedicated students.

The institution’s four campuses – Prince Albert, Saskatoon, Regina, and Moose Jaw – each possess unique program strengths, catering to diverse student interests and career goals.

A Welcoming Province: Saskatchewan’s Appeal

Honorary Consul, Ms. Katherine Goshulak Rivera, a proud Saskatchewan native, enriched the event by sharing her personal connection to the province. “Saskatchewan is a province that embraces opportunity, welcomes diversity,” she emphasized, highlighting the province’s friendly and inclusive atmosphere, ideal for building a fulfilling life.

Navigating Your Canadian Dream with Wise Immigration

Wise Immigration and Study Services, in partnership with Saskatchewan Polytechnic, offers expert guidance to navigate the complexities of Canadian immigration. They provide comprehensive support, ensuring a smooth transition for students pursuing their educational and career goals in Saskatchewan.

