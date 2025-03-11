2nd CABC Mortabond Cup: EZBond, Premium nab thrilling wins

CEBU CITY, Philippines—EZBond and Premium eked out hard-fought victories to kick off the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 2nd Mortabond Cup over the weekend at the Benedicto College Gymnasium in Cebu City.

EZBond survived a nail-biting 76-74 showdown against Lite, while Premium edged Mortaflow, 71-69, in a similarly intense battle.

Dexsel Caadan powered EZBond with his commendable double-double performance of 22 points, 13 rebounds, five blocks, and two assists. Fritz Villacorta also played a crucial role, delivering 18 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and an assist.

Justine Aspacio and Michael Judilla chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively, to cap off a well-balanced EZBond attack.

Despite the loss, Lite’s Mark Bajenting put up an all-around effort with 19 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and a block. Miguel Cenabre led Lite with 20 points, while Ian Ed Lapina added 10. Their opening-game heartbreak featured nine lead changes and five deadlocks.

In the other CABC game, Premium leaned on Chester Hinagdanan’s stellar outing, as he erupted for 32 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, two assists, and a block. Chad Go added 13 points, while Ronald Fabian contributed 10 in their thrilling win.

Mortaflow, despite fielding only six players, put up a valiant fight. John Buhawe delivered the highest individual output in the opener, finishing with a monstrous 38-point, 16-rebound performance, along with one block, one steal, and one assist.

Mortaflow forced Premium into four lead changes and three deadlocks, even racing to a 17-6 advantage in the opening period. However, they ultimately fell short against a full-strength Premium squad.

Lastly, Mortaseal edged Strakgrout, 70-63, behind Miggy Aparri’s 16-point, eight-rebound effort, which also included a block.

