Ryan James Racaza falls to Canadian Lucas Bahdi in epic battle

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuano boxing prospect Ryan James “The Untouchable” Racaza suffered the first loss of his professional career in a valiant stand against hometown favorite Lucas “Prince” Bahdi in their thrilling 10-round showdown at the Toronto Casino Resort in Canada last March 8 (March 9, Manila time).

Racaza lost via unanimous decision in a fight that lived up to the hype, as both undefeated prospects engaged in a tooth-and-nail war.

The judges scored the bout 99-90, 96-93, and 97-92, with a pivotal seventh-round knockdown playing a major role in Racaza’s defeat.

READ: Racaza, Bahdi make weight for WBA International title bout in Canada

The defining moment came in the seventh round when Racaza, while dodging a punch, was clipped by a left hook that sent him off balance. Though the shot lacked devastating power, it landed cleanly, forcing the referee to administer a mandatory count. Racaza quickly recovered and continued to fight with intensity.

Before that moment, the 28-year-old Racaza had been giving Bahdi one of the toughest challenges of his career. Racaza started aggressively, peppering Bahdi with sharp straights in the opening round, forcing the Canadian to shift into defensive mode.

READ: Battle of the undefeated: Racaza to fight Bahdi in Toronto on March 7

However, Bahdi responded with a counter left hook that wobbled Racaza, setting the tone for a back-and-forth battle.

Despite the setback, Racaza pressed forward and found success in the fourth round, landing a crisp left straight.

EXPLOSIVE EXCHANGES

Both fighters relied heavily on counterpunching, leading to explosive exchanges in the middle rounds. Racaza connected with a triple left straight, but Bahdi remained composed, responding with well-timed counters.

As the fight progressed, Bahdi showcased his ring control, circling to find better angles for his shots. He landed a precise one-two combination, but Racaza refused to back down, showing resilience and an iron chin.

Following the seventh-round knockdown, Racaza, sensing desperation, turned the fight into a toe-to-toe slugfest, bringing the crowd to its feet. The final rounds saw both fighters trading haymakers, refusing to give an inch.

In the closing seconds of the 10th round, Bahdi connected with an uppercut and a left hook, sealing his victory in the eyes of the judges.

The loss marks Racaza’s first career defeat, dropping his record to 15 wins and 11 knockouts against one loss. Meanwhile, Bahdi preserved his unbeaten slate, improving to 19 wins with 15 K.Os.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP