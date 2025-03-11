Cebu allies react to ex-President Duterte’s ICC arrest

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Several local officials and political allies have expressed disappointment over the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, March 11.

Some, like dismissed Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, lawyer Regal Oliva and Cebu gubernatorial candidate Pamela Baricuatro, demanded for full transparency of the International Criminal Court’s legal process in issuing the arrest warrant, as well as its implementation, against the former Philippine president.

“The people deserve transparency and a full understanding of the basis behind this action,” Cortes said in a statement.

The dismissed mayor suggested that the legal issues surrounding the arrest needs to be addressed.

“I think it is best that this be brought to court for a more objective appreciation of facts,” added Cortes.

Political unrest

Oliva, who is running for congress representing Mandaue City’s lone district, shared the same sentiments.

In fact, the former Mandaue City Treasurer warned of a potential political unrest, especially with the May 2025 polls drawing close.

“If the Marcos administration moves to implement this, it will undoubtedly trigger legal battles, with the Supreme Court possibly stepping in,” explained Oliva.

“More than that, we cannot ignore the political repercussions—will this decision ignite unrest among Duterte’s loyal supporters? Will this be the start of yet another political crisis just as we head into the 2025 elections?” she added.

Unfair

For Baricuatro, she denounced the arrest as a form of injustice, echoing the statements from Mr. Duterte’s supporters that what happened with the former president was “unfair.”

“Dili kini hustisya. Dili kini patas. Kung ang usa ka kanhi Presidente nga nagserbisyo sa katawhan sulod sa daghang katuigan mahimong pagtratar sa ingon niini nga paagi, unsa pa kaha ang kasudlan sa ordinaryong Pilipino?” said Baricuatro.

(This can’t be called justice. This is not fair. If a former president who rendered service to the people in a span of years is treated this way, how much more the ordinary Filipinos?)

Cortes, Oliva and Baricuatro have all been endorsed by Mr. Duterte’s Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) for the upcoming midterm elections.

The former president also backed the candidacy of former Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza, who took to social media to vowed to keep her support over the former President despite the recent developments.

“Today, tomorrow, together as one – we, the Oponganons, are with you, President Digong Duterte. ,” Radaza wrote.

Duterte arrest warrant

Mr. Duterte was arrested on Tuesday based on a warrant from the ICC accusing him of crimes against humanity.

He was detained at Manila’s international airport after arriving from Hong Kong, President Ferdinand Marcos’ office said in a statement. The ICC has been investigating mass killings during the former president’s deadly crackdown against illegal drugs.

The surprise arrest sparked a commotion at the airport, where lawyers and aides of Duterte loudly protested that they, along with a doctor and lawyers, were prevented from coming close to him after he was taken into police custody.

The warrant of arrest sent by the ICC to Philippine officials, a copy of which was seen by The Associated Press, said “there are reasonable grounds to believe that” the attack on victims “was both widespread and systematic: the attack took place over a period of several years and thousands people appear to have been killed.”

Duterte’s arrest was necessary “to ensure his appearance before the court,” according to the March 7 warrant, adding that the former president was expected to ignore court summons.

It said that although Duterte was no longer president, he “appears to continue to wield considerable power.”

“This is a violation of his constitutional right,” Sen. Bong Go, a close Duterte ally. told reporters./ with reports from Morexette Marie Erram, Associated Press

