Sara Duterte back in Manila from ‘personal trip’ in Hong Kong

By: Zacarian Sarao - Inquirer.net | March 11,2025 - 08:39 PM

Vice President Duterte. | File photo / LYN RILLON

MANILA, Philippines — Following her father’s arrest, Vice President Sara Duterte has also arrived in Manila after a “personal trip” in Hong Kong.

According to the Office of the Vice President (OVP), Duterte arrived at 3:21 p.m. “following a personal trip to Hong Kong last weekend.”

However, the OVP refused to provide any other details regarding the Hong Kong trip.

“The Vice President is accompanied by her children and will address any relevant matters at the appropriate time,” the OVP said.

The vice president’s arrival comes shortly after former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested upon his arrival in Manila on Tuesday morning.

As of writing, the former president is currently in the custody of police at the Villamor Airbase.

