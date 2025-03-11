Rodrigo Duterte says his arrest may result in Sara’s presidency

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday said that Vice President Sara Duterte would win if she decides to run for President, citing his arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC) as a factor.

Duterte made the prediction while held at the Villamor Airbase amid an arrest warrant issued by the ICC for alleged crimes against humanity during his administration’s bloody war on drugs.

“My family, lalo na si VP (Vice President Sara Duterte), pag bukas mag-presidente ‘yan, or on a longer term kung tatakbo yan, mananalo ‘yan… dahil sa ginawa niyo,” said Duterte in an Instagram live post by his daughter Veronica “Kitty” Duterte.

(My family, especially VP (Vice President Sara Duterte), if she becomes president tomorrow, or on a longer term, she will win… because of what you did.)

It should be noted, however, that Vice President Duterte is facing incitement to sedition and grave threat complaints, as well as complaints for grave coercion, direct assault and disobedience.

She was also impeached by the House of Representatives and is now awaiting the impeachment trial before the Senate.

All this developed after the former president was arrested earlier the same day after arriving from Hong Kong.

Duterte as of posting time is under police custody at Villamor Airbase in Pasay City.

In a prior Instagram story, Philippine National Police-Crime Investigation and Detection Group director Nicolas Torre basically confirmed that Duterte is set to be sent overseas, through a chartered plane, presumably at The Hague in Netherlands where the ICC is headquartered.

