Bato dela Rosa: Interpol warrant not for him, but where is he?

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, where is he?

This as Interpol came to arrest Dela Rosa’s former boss, former President Rodrigo Duterte, at the behest of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Dela Rosa, the chief enforcer of the brutal anti-drug campaign of former President Duterte, was unusually quiet on Tuesday when the latter was arrested.

As the Philippine National Police (PNP) chief at the time, Bato was the highest law enforcement official — second in prominence to Duterte himself — to face investigation by the ICC over the thousands killed during the crackdown in questionable police operations and vigilante-style attacks.

The warrant served by the Interpol on Duterte, however, did not cover Dela Rosa.

Still, his Senate staff declined to provide information about his whereabouts.

“As of now, no official statement yet from Senator Bato. I will update if there are developments,” his media relations chief, Cedie dela Rosa, said in a message to reporters.

Cedie De Rosa did not respond when asked if Dela Rosa was still in the country.

Skipped HK trip

The senator, who is seeking reelection in the May polls, was supposed to join Duterte and the other PDP-Laban senatorial candidates in a “thanksgiving” rally with Filipino supporters in Hong Kong last Sunday.

He just sent a video message for the event, thanking the audience of mostly Filipino migrant workers for their support, particularly in the 2019 elections.

“Thank you very much for making me Number 1 among OFW votes… I know you supported me because you are worried about your loved ones, your children here in the Philippines. You feel they are safe against illegal drugs when I was the PNP chief and because of President Duterte’s war on drugs. You gave me a big mandate,” he said in the video.

“Don’t worry, once I’m re-elected, I will continue the fight. I need not elaborate, but you know the situation now in our country: drugs are back. I’ll bet my life in the fight against drugs,” he added.

With the help of the PNP, the Interpol served the ICC warrant of arrest on Duterte upon his landing Manila from the Hong Kong trip.

