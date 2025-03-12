Pam Baricuatro, PDP bet for Cebu governor, confirms tandem with Ruiz 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu gubernatorial candidate Pamela Baricuatro has confirmed support for the candidacy of former Department of Interior and Local Government undersecretary Joselito “Lito” Ruiz for vice governor.

She also confirmed their tandem in an interview with reporters during the “Pasasalamat kay PRRD with OFWs” live-streaming event by the members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) and supporters of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

“From the start, supposed to be magtandem mi ni Lito unya something naay mga documents kuwang unya last minute na sad. So, mao to nga wa siya madayon sa PDP (Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban)),” Baricuatro said and Ruiz also confirmed it.

(From the start, Lito and I were supposed to be a tandem but something there were documents that he lacked and it was also in the last minute. So, that is why he did not contiune to be with PDP (Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan [PDP-Laban].)

Baricuatro added that there was no problem with the tandem since both of them were “loyal” to the Dutertes.

“Kami gyud tong duha then pag-abot sa unahan, kay adtong panahona, siya sa Partido Federal unya ako PDP. Una siya nga na nahimong PDP, unya ako nawagtang ko sa passing pero ni file ko as independent,” Ruiz said.

(The two of us would meet at the front, because at that time, he is affiliated with Partido Federal and I was with PDP. He was the first one to be a PDP, then I was lost in the passing but I filed as an independent.)

On the other side, dismissed Cebu City mayor Michael Rama, the vice chair for PDP-Laban Visayas, who was also present in KOJC’s event on Sunday, refused to make a comment on the tandem.

This coming May, Baricuatro will be running against Governor Gwendolyn Garcia (One Cebu), and Gingco Valeriano (independent).

Meanwhile, Ruiz will run against One Cebu’s Glenn Anthony Soco, who is currently serving as board member of the sixth district of Cebu.

