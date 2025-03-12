Cebu underground cabling: Cultural expert warns of artifact damage

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s underground cabling project is facing scrutiny as a cultural commissioner warns that it could disturb and damage buried historical artifacts.

Jose Eleazar Bersales, museums and heritage consultant for the Cebu Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC), has urged Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and the City Council to halt excavation in the heritage district until an archaeologist would be assigned to oversee the process.

“Heritage is not against development as long as people are properly informed and coordinated. If an archaeologist is present to monitor the excavation, then it should be fine,” Bersales said.

Risk of unearthing historical relics

The project involves digging 38 open pits, each measuring 1.1 by 1.5 meters wide and 1.28 meters deep, in historical areas such as Plaza Sugbu, City Hall, and the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

Bersales warned that these locations could contain remnants dating back to Rajah Humabon’s era.

He cited a 1967 excavation at Magallanes and Lapu-Lapu Streets, where workers accidentally unearthed ancient Chinese plates, skeletal remains, and other relics. These findings prompted studies by the University of San Carlos Museum and German researchers.

“The machine will then be put down the pit, and the drilling process goes straight. And when they dig, there’s a chance they might hit something significant,” he said.

He emphasized that, under Republic Act 11961, government projects in historical districts must first secure approval from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, or local heritage bodies like CHAC.

Push for modernization

City Ordinance 2750 mandates the underground cabling project would aim to relocate utility lines underground to improve aesthetics, public safety, and disaster resilience.

Garcia has defended the project, citing it would be a necessity in removing tangled overhead wires.

“The spaghetti wires are an eyesore. If we want to beautify Cebu City, we have to put them underground,” he said during the groundbreaking ceremony on March 3.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, who authored the ordinance, also highlighted its long-term benefits. He recalled how Typhoon Odette caused a total blackout and internet outages in Cebu City, arguing that underground and argued would prevent similar disruptions.

Despite the concerns, Bersales confirmed that the project contractor, Fibernet Konstrukt Corp., has already engaged an archaeologist.

Neil Bongon, planning director at Fibernet, explained that the project would use “horizontal directional drilling” to minimize surface disruptions. Only telecom cables will be placed underground for now, as Fibernet specializes in telco infrastructure rather than electrical wires.

With a pilot phase spanning one kilometer downtown and 5.8 kilometers in South Road Properties (SRP), excavation will proceed gradually to prevent signal disruptions, with work scheduled at night to minimize traffic congestion.

