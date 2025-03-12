Four Cebu stunners vie for Miss Universe Philippines 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The summer season is fast approaching, and the heat is getting even steamier as this year’s Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) is now in full swing!

Recently, the official evening glam shots of the 69 candidates for this year’s MUPh were released, and pageant fans are loving every bit of it.

The ladies exuded class, grace, and a touch of sexiness in their evening gowns.

READ: Four Cebuana queens to join Miss Universe Philippines 2025

As the coronation night draws near, let’s not forget to show our support and love for the four head-turners from Cebu.

Gabriella Mai Carballo, 26, Cebu City

It is safe to say that Gabriella is one of the crowd favorites, as she has been in the pageant industry for quite some time now.

READ: Gabriella Mai Carballo is Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025

Crowned as Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025, Gabriella has captivated not just local pageant fans but also pageant enthusiasts nationwide.

Balancing her dreams of becoming a beauty queen while pursuing a career in medicine is no easy feat. But with Gabriella’s determination, nothing is impossible for this stunner from Cebu City.

Chella Grace Falconer, 25, Province of Cebu

The national pageantry stage is a familiar territory for Chella. She previously competed in the Miss Universe Philippines Misamis Oriental in 2021, an experience she described as “humbling.”

READ: Beauty Beyond the Stage: Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 Candidates Champion Social Change

This year, she will be representing Cebu Province in the Miss Universe Philippine pageant with hopes of finally bringing home the crown.

Chella holds several titles under her belt, including Miss Universe Philippines Cebu Tourism 2025, Miss Bikini Philippines 2020 first runner-up, and Miss Kuyamis 2019.

Natasha Testa, 21, Lapu-Lapu City

Representing the historic city of Lapu-Lapu, Natasha is bringing the heart of a warrior to the national stage.

She was the first runner-up for Binibining Lapu-Lapu 2023 and was crowned Miss Philippines Cebu 2024. Now, this young beauty queen is taking a big leap towards making her pageant dreams flourish.

On social media, Natasha shares glimpses of her preparations for the big night, including perfecting her pasarela.

Thelma Suzanne Dayao, 20, San Fernando, Cebu

The youngest among the four Cebu bets, Thelma is also making history as the first candidate from San Fernando, Cebu, to grace the Miss Universe Philippines stage.

Determined to bring pride and joy to her hometown, Thelma may be new to the pageant scene, but her journey is already shaping up to be a historic one for herself and San Fernando.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, she expressed that San Fernando is not just her home but a land of opportunities.

Show Your Support!

As these remarkable women take on the national stage, let’s rally behind them and show our support. Mark your calendars for the coronation night this May 2, 2025! Share your thoughts in the comments and cheer for your favorites!