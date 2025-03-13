Vehicle care during summer: Protecting your cars from the heat 

Summer’s back and so is the heat.

This should be good news for vacation lovers but not so for car enthusiasts.

Why? Scorching heat also affects cars!

High temperatures can take a toll on your car’s engine, battery, tires, and even interior components.

READ: Did you know that the scorching heat also affects cars?

But worry not, we’ll share with you some precautions to keep your vehicles in top shape during the summer.

Here’s how to take care of your vehicles from sweltering summer heat:

Wash and wax regularly

Think of it as just like putting sunscreen when we’re out under the sun!

Know that frequent exposure to the sun can cause paint to fade and crack. How does this help? Regular washing removes dirt and debris, while a good wax application provides a protective layer against UV rays.

Park under the shade

As mentioned above, prolonged sun exposure can damage your vehicle’s paint and interior. So park in shaded areas whenever possible! You can also use sunshades and car covers to protect the dashboard and upholstery.

Check on air conditioning system

A failing air conditioning (A/C) system can make summer drives unbearable. Clean or replace cabin air filters and have your A/C system checked to ensure it’s running efficiently.

Check cooling system

Remember that the engine works harder in hot weather. So make sure your cooling system is in optimal condition. Regularly check coolant levels and inspect the radiator, hoses, and water pump for leaks or blockages.

Monitor tire pressure

Hot pavement can increase tire pressure, leading to uneven wear or even blowouts. Check your tire pressure regularly and ensure it’s at the manufacturer’s recommended level.

Check battery

Heat can cause battery fluid to evaporate faster, potentially leading to battery failure. Inspect terminals for corrosion and ensure a secure connection. If your battery is more than three years old, consider having it tested.

Taking care of your vehicles during the summer may take some effort but it surely will be worth it in the long run.

Do you have any other tips to share? Comment them below!