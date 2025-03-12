Kitty Duterte laments father’s meager meal on flight to Dubai

MANILA, Philippines — Veronica “Kitty” Duterte, youngest daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, shared a glimpse of her father’s condition after arriving in Dubai for a short layover.

In an Instagram story, Kitty posted a screenshot of her video call with the former president after his plane landed in Dubai. The story was shared around 8 a.m.

“A fight lasting more than 8 hours but left with just a sandwich to eat???” her caption read.

Based on Flightradar24’s data, the plane carrying the former chief executive arrived in Dubai a few minutes past 8 a.m.

The Gulfstream G550 jet with tail No. RPC5219 took off at 11:03 p.m. on Tuesday. Onboard with Duterte were former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, a nurse, and the former president’s personal assistant.

A government aviation source said the plane would make a refueling stop in Dubai before proceeding to The Hague.

Duterte was served an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court over alleged crimes against humanity committed during his administration’s bloody drug war.

ALSO READ:

TIMELINE: Former President Rodrigo Duterte’s ICC arrest

Rodrigo Duterte arrest: PH gov’t followed legal procedures – Marcos

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP