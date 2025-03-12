PH gov’t must extend help to former Pres. Duterte – Lacson

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government must extend assistance to former President Rodrigo Duterte as he is a Filipino citizen facing trial before an international body, former senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Lacson — who is seeking reelection under the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas slate — said that the government must not forget its obligation to help all Filipinos.

“More than being a former president of our country, former President Rodrigo R. Duterte is a Filipino who will face trial before an international court,” Lacson said.

“Our government must not lose sight of its obligation, as a matter of policy, to extend support to ALL Filipinos, as we consistently do, even to those already convicted and facing executions beyond our jurisdiction,” he added.

Duterte was arrested on Tuesday, based on an arrest order from the International Criminal Court (ICC), regarding the alleged crimes against humanity during his administration’s bloody war on drugs.

Duterte arrest

The Philippine National Police assisted the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) in enforcing the ICC arrest order against Duterte upon his arrival from Hongkong at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Duterte, his relatives, lawyers, and allies initially questioned the arrest.

Duterte, however, eventually boarded a chartered plane from Villamor Air Base, which left Manila for the Netherlands a few minutes after 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The ICC is based in The Hague, Netherlands.

As early as last Saturday, talks about the ICC possibly releasing an arrest order against Duterte surfaced. During this time, Duterte and his entourage flew to Hong Kong to meet overseas Filipino workers.

While in Hong Kong, Duterte addressed talks about the arrest order, saying that his actions during the war on illegal drugs were for the Philippines’ benefit.

