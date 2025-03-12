Angry motorcycle riders seen in Davao’s main thoroughfares
DAVAO CITY, Philippines — More than 500 motorcycles, running at full speed and angrily honking their horns, whizzed past Davao City’s major thoroughfares around 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 11.
Police stationed at the Roxas night market said they could not identify the group of riders, but they could be part of those who sympathized with former President Rodrigo Duterte, who was arrested past 9 a.m. on Tuesday by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).
Duterte has been charged for crimes against humanity allegedly committed in the course of his bloody war on drugs, which killed thousands of suspected drug addicts and innocent bystanders during his administration’s drug war.
The motorcade, which passed by C.M. Recto Street going north, started less than an hour after the video of Duterte being flown aboard a private Lear jet bound for The Hague, Netherlands, spread through social media, urging supporters to gather at the Rizal Park to support their beleaguered leader.
