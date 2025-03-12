Toledo City accident kills pregnant mom, injures 2 others

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A pregnant woman was killed while her son and common-law partner were injured in a road accident that happened in Toledo City Tuesday night, March 11.

Rothchell Hernani, who was eight months pregnant, was reportedly run over by a mini dump truck that was experiencing engine failure.

Her common-law partner, Juan Secretaria, and their 10 month-old son were alive but were brought to the Toledo City Hospital for the treatment of their injuries, the police said.

In a report, police said that the couple and their son were on a motorcycle as they were traversing the road in Brgy. Cambang-ug in Toledo City at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The accident happened shortly before they reached their home in Sitio Dakit that is located in the same barangay.

Police said the mini dump truck that was driven by Roldan Labajo, 45, was traveling to Canlumampao, also in Toledo City, to deliver sand and gravel.

Labajo is from Brgy. Jaclupan in Talisay City.

Toledo police said that the couple’s motorcycle was behind Labajo’s dump truck as they were traveling on an uphill road.

Unfortunately, the dump truck experienced engine failure and started rolling backwards, hitting their motorcycle and another one that was nearby.

Hernani was declared dead by the responding personnel of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), after she was stuck under the rear tire of the mini dump truck.

As of this writing, Labajo remains under the custody of Toledo City police while law enforcers prepare for the filing of appropriate charges against him.

