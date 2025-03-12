SC rejects petition for TRO vs PH’s cooperation with ICC
MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) has rejected the petition to stop the government from further cooperating with the International Criminal Court (ICC) which ordered the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte for alleged crimes against humanity during his administration’s war on drugs.
According to SC spokesperson Camille Ting, the High Court decided upon deliberating the 94-page petition filed by the former president and Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.
“After a virtual deliberation on the 94-page petition, the SC found that the petitioners failed to establish a clear and unmistakable right for the immediate issuance of a TRO,” Ting said.
