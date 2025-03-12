Dela Rosa breaks silence: ‘I am ready to join Duterte’

MANILA, Philippines — Former top cop turned Sen. Bato dela Rosa broke his silence on Wednesday, saying he is “ready to join” Rodrigo Duterte in the Hague and “take care” of the former president.

“If all legal remedies are exhausted and still justice is to no avail, then I don’t want my family to suffer from cops looking for a heartbeat. I am ready to join the old man, hoping that they would allow me to take care of him,” said dela Rosa.

Dela Rosa made the statement on Facebook a day after Duterte was arrested at the request of the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigating the former president for alleged crimes against humanity in connection with his past administration’s brutal anti-drug campaign.

The relectionist senator spoke for the first time on the arrest of Duterte.

Duterte, accompanied by former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, left for The Hague on Tuesday night.

Being Duterte’s former top cop, dela Rosa was also the chief enforcer of the former president’s brutal campaign against illegal drugs — which landed him on the roster of Duterte administration officials who were accused of crimes against humanity by drug war victims’ families before the ICC.

However, the warrant served by police on Tuesday was only for Duterte.

