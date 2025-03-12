‘Flight carrying Duterte to The Hague most tracked worldwide’

MANILA, Philippines — The flight tracker website reported that the chartered plane carrying former President Rodrigo Duterte to The Hague, Netherlands, was the world’s most tracked flight on Wednesday afternoon.

As of 5:15 p.m. (Philippine Standard Time), flightradar24.com said that the Gulfstream 6550 jet, with tail no. RPC2519, is being monitored by 10,001 trackers worldwide.

The plane left Villamor Air Base in Pasay City around 11 p.m. on Tuesday and arrived in Dubai past 8 a.m. on Wednesday for a short layover.

The flight tracker also noted that the aircraft left Dubai around 3:58 p.m. and will arrive in the Netherlands at around 1:11 a.m. on Thursday.

INQUIRER.net reached out to the camp of Duterte to confirm the time of departure from Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai and its estimated time of arrival in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Atty. Salvador Panelo, Duterte’s former chief legal counsel, told INQUIRER.net that he has no information on the flight details.

Duterte was arrested at the request of the International Criminal Police Organization upon his arrival to the country from Hong Kong on Tuesday morning.

He is the subject of the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity allegedly committed concerning the war on drugs during his administration.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP