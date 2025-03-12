cdn mobile

Bato dela Rosa’s whereabouts unknown a day after Duterte’s arrest

By: Charie Abarca - Reporter / @charieabarcaINQINQUIRER.net March 12,2025 - 07:58 PM

There’s still no word on the whereabouts of reelectionist Sen. Ronald `Bato’ dela Rosa on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, a day after the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte at the request of the International Criminal Court. De la Rosa’s last public appearance was in South Cotabato on March 8.

MANILA, Philippines — One day after the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte, the whereabouts of reelectionist Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa remain unknown.

Being Duterte’s former top cop, dela Rosa was also the chief enforcer of the former president’s brutal campaign against illegal drugs — which landed him on the roster of Duterte administration officials who were accused of crimes against humanity by the families of drug war victims before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

However, the warrant served by the police on Tuesday at the request of the ICC was only for Duterte. Duterte, accompanied by former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, left on a government chartered flight for The Hague on Tuesday night.

INQUIRER.net reached out to dela Rosa’s office on Wednesday, asking if the senator is still in the country, but it has yet to provide any information. The only assurance made by dela Rosa’s office is that it would notify the media should information become available.

At the Senate, the main office of dela Rosa is locked.

Reporters were told that his staff were, for the meantime, reporting at their headquarters in Sampaloc, Manila, to help with the senator’s reelection bid.

Only a few of his staff remain at his extension office in the Senate, but they claim they also have no idea about dela Rosa’s whereabouts.

Duterte and delaRosa had asked the Supreme Court to stop the national government from cooperating with the ICC investigation on the past administration’s war against drugs.

In a 94-page petition for certiorari and prohibition, Duterte and Dela Rosa asked the Supreme Court to issue a temporary restraining order and a writ of preliminary injunction to prevent the government from assisting the ICC in any way.

