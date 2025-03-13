Palace to Rodrigo Duterte: Government ready to provide assistance

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government is ready to provide necessary assistance to former president Rodrigo Duterte who is facing charges of crimes against humanity linked to his deadly drug war, Malacañang said Wednesday.

This was after Duterte was flown to The Hague in the Netherlands where he is expected to face the International Criminal Court (ICC) and answer the alleged crimes he committed when he launched the war on illegal drugs in the Philippines when he was the mayor of Davao City and the country’s president.

READ:

Rodrigo Duterte could face up to 30 years or life imprisonment if…

TIMELINE: Former President Rodrigo Duterte’s ICC arrest

Ex-President Duterte cries illegal detention, questions ICC warrant

“Meron naman po tayong batas, RA (Republic Act) 9851, kung saan sinasabi pong kahit po ang dating Pangulong Duterte ay masasabi pong usigin o kailangang magkaroon ng hearing sa ICC, hindi naman din po pababayaan ng ating gobyerno lalung lalo na kung ito po ay tungkol sa kaniyang karapatan,” Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said in a Palace press briefing.

(We have a law, RA 9851, which states that even if former President Duterte is said to be prosecuted or needs to have a hearing at the ICC, our government will not neglect him, especially if it concerns his rights)

“Kung sinuman, kahit po hindi dating pangulo, basta po Pilipino, makakaasa po iyan ng tulong sa ating pamahalaan,” she said.

(We have a law, RA 9851, which states that even if former President Duterte is said to be prosecuted or needs to have a hearing at the ICC, our government will not neglect him, especially if it concerns his rights.)

RA 9851, also known as the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide, and Other Crimes Against Humanity, provides that the state shall guarantee persons suspected or accused of having committed grave crimes under international law all rights necessary to ensure that their trial will be fair and prompt in strict accordance with national and international law and standards for fair trial.

Castro assured the public that Duterte is still in stable condition, saying the chartered plane carrying him to The Hague arrived in Dubai on Wednesday morning for a short layover.

She also denied that Duterte was denied of his right to seek medical attention upon his arrest at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

Castro said Duterte was “treated as a Filipino and as a former president,” when the arrest warrant issued by the ICC was served to him upon his arrival from Hong Kong.

She added Duterte was accompanied by his preferred nurse, legal counsel, and security aide.

“So, wala pong katotohanan na hindi po siya nabigyan ng tamang atensyon, especially patungkol sa medical needs na kailangan niya,” Castro said.

(There is no truth that he was not given proper attention, especially regarding the medical needs that he needed) (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP