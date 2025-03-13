Towards a greener tomorrow: IPI’s commitment to environmental sustainability

The call for sustainability has become more urgent than ever in the face of pressing environmental challenges. International Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IPI) remains steadfast in its mission to care for people by providing wellness through its products and services.

Through GREEN by 28, IPI continues to pave the way for a sustainable tomorrow, blending innovation, wellness, and environmental stewardship into its corporate ethos.

At the same time, the company ensures that our only home—the planet Earth—is cared for through its GREEN by 28 campaign.

A Journey towards ECOwellness

The GREEN by 28 initiative represents IPI’s bold commitment to ECOwellness, focusing on reducing its carbon footprint through production improvements and employee-driven efforts.

A key program, the IPI Ecowellness Tree Planting Initiative, empowers volunteer employees—ECOwarriors—to plant native and fruit-bearing trees, benefiting both the environment and local communities while creating a lasting positive impact.

Responsible Corporate Efforts

In compliance with the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Law, IPI also introduced ECOllection, an employee-led effort to collect and recycle plastic waste, whether rigid or flexible. This initiative reflects the company’s proactive approach to waste management and recycling, empowering employees to play an active role in sustainability.

Renewable Energy Solutions

IPI has also embraced resource efficiency through water conservation and renewable energy solutions. Initiatives include rainwater harvesting systems, water recycling measures, and the use of solar power across its facilities. These efforts highlight the company’s transition toward cleaner, sustainable energy sources.

These initiatives represent just a fraction of the company’s ongoing journey toward a greener future. In the words of IPI President & CEO Pio Castillo Jr.:

“IPI, as a responsible company, must take good care of our environment. We must create sustainable programs that will lessen our carbon footprint in the years to come.”

Sustainable Tomorrow

Through GREEN by 28, IPI continues to pave the way for a sustainable tomorrow, blending innovation, wellness, and environmental stewardship into its corporate ethos.

To know more about their sustainability initiatives, visit the official IPI Facebook page here and explore job opportunities at the IPI Careers Facebook page here.